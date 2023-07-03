Big crowd expected for Polson's fireworks show on Monday

POLSON - It’s one of the biggest nights of the year in downtown Polson.

Hundreds of people will be lined up on the shores of Flathead Lake for the annual fireworks show — one of the more popular fireworks shows in Western Montana — on Monday evening.

“And the 4th of July signals that summer is here and it’s time to have fun,” said Polson Chamber of Commerce Vice President Cole Wallace.

Fun will be had by all when the annual event gets underway at dusk in downtown Polson.

The show, which is put on by the Polson Chamber of Commerce, is fully funded through donations. Wallace says they raised $35,000 to put on this year’s show.

“We’ve really benefited from a very generous community and also people from outside of our community, to make sure that this show was able to happen and really at any cost we were going to make it happen,” said Wallace.

Wallace said Polson’s fireworks show is unique from other communities as Flathead Lake gives people the chance to watch by shore, or even by boat. The show also runs a night earlier — on July 3rd.

“You know it’s just become something that Polson is known for, obviously we have the perfect backdrop with Flathead Lake, and it’s a great opportunity for friends and family to get together to enjoy the 4th of July.”

The show starts at dusk Monday night and will run roughly 15 to 20 minutes.

Polson will host a 4th of July parade starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday in downtown Polson.

