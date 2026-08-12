Bison rut reaching peak at CSKT Bison Range

MOIESE — Peak tourist season coincides with mating season at the CSKT Bison Range.

Supervisory Biologist Shannon Clairmont wants people to be aware of bison behavior and their own as they visit this summer.

"It's that time of year. Mating season kind of changes things for everybody," Clairmont said.

Watch Story Here:

PKG KPAX BISON RUT 081126

"They're able to reproduce at about two, if not a little earlier. They won't reach their peak mating ability until about five or six when their body fulfills itself and fills out," he added.

From July through September bison are ready to mingle.

"Most of the year the bulls are often bachelor herds. This time of year they come and join the rest of the herd. They're in competition amongst the other bulls to see who can father the most calves for the year," Clairmont explained.

As of mid-August, the rut is reaching its peak.

"The bulls are getting pretty rambunctious out there. They're starting to really see some fights going on now," Clairmont detailed.

There are a few behaviors to look out for from ramped up bulls.

"You'll see them using the wallows quite a bit this time of year and it's kind of a show of dominance. They'll roll in the dirt and then they'll shake off the dirt and then they'll start grunting. There's a lot of vocalization going on this time of year," Clairmont explained.

"They might stomp their front hoof. But the real telltale is watch the tail. If the tail goes straight up in the air, they're getting pretty disturbed with you. And that's a sign of aggression, both from cows and bulls," Clairmont added.

When driving through the range during the rut Clairmont says to stay inside vehicles and give animals their space when driving.

CSKT Bison Range security is patrolling the area to keep humans and bison safe.

"It's one of our asks that we have people stay in their cars. And it's for their own safety," Clairmont stated.

"When you got a big crowd in the road and you're trying to get through. If you're in a hurry, you know, just take your time a little bit. They will move out of your way. Don't push them too far or too hard in the rut because the bulls can and will turn on your car," Clarimont said.

For those who do visit while the rut is on, it's quite a show to see all the bison together even from a distance.

"It’s kind of neat to watch nature at its finest," Clairmont said.