Bitter cold impacting Western Montana ski areas

WHITEFISH — The cold weather is impacting area ski resorts.

Discovery Ski Area and Blacktail Mountain Ski Area in Lakeside will be closed on Friday due to the cold weather.

Blacktail reported that as of 5 a.m. on Friday it was -19º with winds between 10 mph and 15 mph.

Additionally, Montana Snowbowl is Missoula will also be close on Friday due to the cold weather. The current plan is for Snowbowl to be open on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Whitefish Mountain Resort has decided to cancel night skiing because of the expected frigid temperatures and extreme wind chills.

Officials reported a temperature of -22º at 5 a.m. on Thursday with a wind chill of -45º on the summit. Because of that, the upper mountain chairlifts were closed.

The weather didn't stop some winter sport enthusiasts from surviving the cold as lower mountain lifts remained open on Thursday.

