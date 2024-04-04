BLM to host open houses on Lower Blackfoot Travel Management

MISSOULA — The Bureau of Land Management’s Missoula Field Office is looking to hear your thoughts about route network planning in the Lower Blackfoot corridor.

Open houses will be held on April 17 and April 18, 2024, to discuss travel planning efforts that are taking place for the 44,000 acres of public lands in the Lower Blackfoot Watershed, which roughly covers the area from Gold Creek to Ninemile Prairie.

The April 17 open house will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Missoula. The next day’s meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the conference room at Lubrecht Experimental Forest on Montana Highway 200 Greenough.

According to a news release, the BLM is evaluating “roads and trails for recreation, landscape restoration, and Tribal co-stewardship opportunities.” BLM officials say they will be sharing a preliminary range of alternatives for the transportation network in the Lower Blackfoot Watershed at the two meetings.

Public input will be used — along with an upcoming environmental analysis — to determine a “proposed action” which will be shared with the public this fall. Contact the BLM’s Missoula Field Office at (406) 329-3914 for more information or send an email to BLM_MT_MSO_LBCTTMProject@blm.gov.