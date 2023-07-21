Watch Now
Body of man missing in Lake Koocanusa recovered

Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 21, 2023
LIBBY – The body of a man who went missing after jumping off a cliff into Lake Koocanusa has been recovered.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short reports that deputies, along with Can-Am Search and Rescue responded to a report that a body was seen in the Pinkham Creek area of Lake Koocanusa on Wednesday afternoon.

Divers were able to recover the body which was positively identified as 47-year-old Johnathan Orr. Orr was reported missing on Sunday, July 16, 2023, after jumping off a cliff into Lake Koocanusa and failing to resurface.

“I would like to thank all who were involved in the search and recovery,” Sheriff Short stated.

