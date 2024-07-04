Body of missing Missoula boater found in Flathead Lake

POLSON — The body of a boater from Missoula who was reported missing on Flathead Lake late last week has been found.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says divers from Missoula and Flathead counties recovered the body of Chad Hansen, 36, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday just north of the Narrows.

Hansen was reported missing shortly before 9:45 p.m. on June 28 after witnesses reported seeing him become separated from his boat.

Sheriff Bell says Hansen’s body was recovered from the area where he had been reported missing in 75 feet of water.

His body has been taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula so that an autopsy can be performed.

Search and Rescue teams from Flathead, Missoula, and Kootenai County, Idaho had been helping in the search for Hansen.