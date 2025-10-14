Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missoula man charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting Jewish victim

Emily Brown/MTN News
The man accused of assaulting another man over his Jewish identity last week made his first court appearance in Missoula County District Court this morning.
MISSOULA - A man accused of assaulting another man over his Jewish identity last week made his first court appearance in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday morning.

Michael Cain, 29, is facing charges for felony Malicious Intimidation or Harassment Relating to Civil or Human Rights.

Court documents state Cain was talking to a man outside of the Poverello Center on Oct. 7 when he noticed the man's Star of David tattoo. That symbol is common in the Jewish faith.

Prosecutors allege that after stating his own beliefs, Cain kicked the man in the head and punched him repeatedly before leaving the area.

Missoula Police responded and reviewed video footage showing Cain hitting the man, who did not fight back, according to court documents.

Police later found Cain and arrested him. While being taken to jail, court documents state that Cain told officers about his beliefs in Nazi ideology.

Cain is being held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

