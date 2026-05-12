MISSOULA — Following a federal decision this week, conservation is no longer considered an official use of public lands in the United States.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) published the rescission in the Federal Register.

The Conservation and Landscape Health Rule, also known as the Public Lands Rule, was introduced in 2024.

It identified conservation as a permitted use of public lands, meaning conservation could be a basis for leasing land.

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Bureau of Land Management rescinds conservation rule

Advocates and thousands of public commenters said the rule protected some of the nation's most intact landscapes and allowed for restoration where needed.

The rescission repeals the rule, which federal officials said placed operational constraints on the BLM's planning and permitting processes.

The agency said the rescission restores balance to federal land management.

The change goes into effect June 11, 2026.