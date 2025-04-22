Cable rail installation underway along Interstate 90 in Western Montana

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be installing high-tension cable rail along Interstate 90 beginning this week.

Work will take place from the area of the Quartz Flats to near Clinton.

The project aims to enhance road safety by reducing crash severity.

Crews expect the project to be completed by the end of 2026 as part of a broader MDT initiative to improve safety across 150 miles of interstate in Montana.

