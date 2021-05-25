Camping tips for Memorial Day Weekend on the Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is preparing for another busy summer season of recreation and most campgrounds will be open by Friday, May 28 before Memorial Day weekend.

However, some campgrounds and rentals will remain closed due to seasonal conditions and will open later in the summer. Click here for a complete list of campgrounds and opening dates.

The majority of campgrounds on the Lolo National Forest are first-come, first-served; however, River Point Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District and Quartz Flat Campground, Loop A (even numbered sites only), on the Superior Ranger District are available for online reservation only.

Lakeside Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District will also be available for online reservation later in the season. Reservations for cabins, lookouts, and select campgrounds and group sites are available by clicking here.

A food-storage order is in effect for the Lolo National Forest. This means that food, carcasses, and attractants must be stored in a bear-resistant container or stored in a bear-resistant manner if they are unattended. In the front country, these same items must also be stored in camp at night, unless they are being consumed, prepared for transport or storage.

Click here for additional information on how to properly store food while camping.

“We know the public is eager to get back to summer recreation activities on the forest,” stated Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest spokesperson. “We are expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend on the Forest, so we are asking the public to recreate responsibly by being considerate of other visitors, practicing leave no trace, and exercising caution with campfires.”

Tips for Camping Responsibly: