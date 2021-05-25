Camping tips for Memorial Day Weekend on the Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is preparing for another busy summer season of recreation and most campgrounds will be open by Friday, May 28 before Memorial Day weekend.
However, some campgrounds and rentals will remain closed due to seasonal conditions and will open later in the summer. Click here for a complete list of campgrounds and opening dates.
The majority of campgrounds on the Lolo National Forest are first-come, first-served; however, River Point Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District and Quartz Flat Campground, Loop A (even numbered sites only), on the Superior Ranger District are available for online reservation only.
Lakeside Campground on the Seeley Lake Ranger District will also be available for online reservation later in the season. Reservations for cabins, lookouts, and select campgrounds and group sites are available by clicking here.
A food-storage order is in effect for the Lolo National Forest. This means that food, carcasses, and attractants must be stored in a bear-resistant container or stored in a bear-resistant manner if they are unattended. In the front country, these same items must also be stored in camp at night, unless they are being consumed, prepared for transport or storage.
Click here for additional information on how to properly store food while camping.
“We know the public is eager to get back to summer recreation activities on the forest,” stated Kate Jerman, Lolo National Forest spokesperson. “We are expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend on the Forest, so we are asking the public to recreate responsibly by being considerate of other visitors, practicing leave no trace, and exercising caution with campfires.”
Tips for Camping Responsibly:
- Be Prepared: Check the weather and conditions ahead of time and bring the right gear for any scenario.
- Be considerate of others: Campgrounds fill up quickly and generally remain full all weekend. Please respect your neighbor’s camping space and limit noise late at night.
- Store food properly/keep a clean camp: The Lolo National Forest is bear country and has a Food Storage Order in place to keep visitors safe. Leaving food out may attract bears and other wildlife leading to potentially dangerous situations for campers.
- Use caution with campfires: Never leave your campfire unattended and make sure it is dead-out and cool to the touch before leaving your campsite.
- Leave no trace: Help us keep the Forest clean. Please pack out what you bring in, including dog waste.
- Recreate responsibly: Take precautions recommended by the CDC along with local health and safety guidance to help protect against COVID-19.
- Be aware of variable road and trail conditions: Due to recent wet/snowy weather, be cautious of soft roadbeds and downed trees along roads and trails. When driving, please stay on designated motorized routes. Free Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) are available at this link [fs.usda.gov] and at all Lolo National Forest office locations.