Cat rescuer tries to manage growing problem near Arlee

ARLEE — From the ancient Egyptians to memes on the internet, cats have always fascinated humans which may be why 25.4% of American households have at least one feline.

In rural Montana, large colonies of cats are taking over abandoned spaces, creating health risks for humans, and posing dangers for wildlife.

This growing problem is why three years ago, Tasha Bradshaw — using her own resources — began trapping feral cats near Arlee.

Once trapped, she takes them to various animal hospitals to be spayed or neutered.

These surgeries can be as much as $200 per cat, and Bradshaw uses private donations and nonprofit support to make it work. However, Bradshaw said the need is still too great.

“I need help finding the funding and transportation,” Bradshaw said. “If anybody has any old blankets or towels because we go through those like crazy. Old crates litter, food.”

Bradshaw estimates she has trapped around 600 cats in the last several years and is currently working to trap at four colonies near Arlee, some of which she estimates, may have 50 to 100 cats.

“It’s out of control, so I’m just trying to control our cat population a little bit.”

Bradshaw has partnered with Aloha Medical Center in Polson for fundraising.

She said the hospital has a Venmo fund that is accepting donations to help cover the surgeries.

For questions or other support, Bradshaw can be reached at tasha.bradshaw@outlook.com.