Charlo man dies in Lake County crash

POLSON — A 60-year-old man from Charlo died in a one-vehicle crash earlier this week.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024, near Polson.

The man was driving on Montana Secondary Highway 354 near mile marker 4 when he went off the left side of the road, hit a rock and his vehicle went airborne.

MHP reports the Ford F-150 pickup truck then rolled over and landed in a ditch.

The victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Polson.

The MHP reports alcohol and speed are believed to have played a role in the crash.

The man's name has not yet been released.