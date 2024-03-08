City of Polson checking water service lines for lead

POLSON — The City of Polson Public Works Department has begun the large task of checking every single pipe in the city for lead.

It’s called the Lead Service Line Inventory Project and as of now, the city says they don’t have any records of lead service lines — but the project is a measure that every municipality is required to do.

Polson property owners are asked to fill out a survey that can be found on the city’s website.

City officials will keep track of progress by updating a GIS map that anyone can access.