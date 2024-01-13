Cold weather can make fire department response more difficult

MISSOULA — We all know our own pipes can freeze during cold weather, but fire departments can experience similar issues — and at times, their need for water is much greater.

The Missoula Rural Fire District has some precautions they take to ensure they can still perform their duties safely during frigid temperatures.

The department’s biggest concern during cold weather are fire hydrants, according to MRFD District Deputy Fire Marshal Peter Giardino.

Snow can accumulate at the discharge ports and can then freeze, rendering the hydrant inoperable.

Water mains in Missoula are below the frost line, which sits at about 6 to 8 feet, and water does not flow upward until the main valve is open.

Once the water is flowing, the fire district keeps nozzles and other valves open to keep the water moving and prevent freezing.

MRFD also has pump heaters, but there is always a possibility of hose lines freezing.

Residents can help MRFD by keeping the area around fire hydrants clear of snow and brushing off any snow or ice on the discharge ports.

While the fire department is working to make sure their own water lines don’t freeze, homeowners — particularly mobile homeowners — should be doing the same.

Prevention is key when stopping pipes from freezing, as unthawing already frozen pipes can be a fire hazard.

MRFD does not recommend using open flames, such as butane, propane, or kerosene heaters to thaw frozen water pipes.

Heat tape can also pose a fire danger unless installed by a professional. Improper installation or the use of the wrong type of plastic pipe has caused fires in the past.

Lower heat devices like space heaters are the recommended solution, but heat delivery devices used to thaw frozen pipes should not heat above 90°.

"Cold weather firefighting operations are always a challenge, which is why we try to deliver fire prevention messaging throughout the year.," Giardino said.

MRFD offers up the following fire safety information:

