Fire destroys Columbia Falls building

COLUMBIA FALLS — UPDATE - August 2, 2020 9:50 p.m.

The Columbia Falls Fire Department said that they received a call for a fire at 1:56 p.m. burning in an apartment complex on 4th Ave. West.

Officials described the fire as heavy and said that the building had to be evacuated.

One firefighter was injured and then transported to the hospital due to heat exhaustion and two more were treated on the scene.

The building itself was a complete loss according to the fire crews and was put out sometime around 7 p.m.

Mutual aid calls were put out to the Evergreen, Bad Rocks and West Valley fire departments.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(first report: August 2, 2020 4:40 p.m.)

MTN News received a video from a viewer, that shows there is a structure fire near Talbott apartments in Columbia Falls.

We are working to get more details and will update this article when we receive more information.