Comment sought on Montana archery range propsals

KALISPELL — The sport of archery has grown in popularity during the pandemic and now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is proposing one new archery range and expanding another.

FWP is seeking public input on both projects separately.

The plan is to develop a new archery range at the Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park near Polson and expand the current range at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell.

Both would use grant funding from the federal aid included in the Wildlife Restoration Act, which is aimed at increasing public shooting sport opportunities.

The Big Arm facility would be on the west side of US Highway 93, across from the park's main entrance while at Lone Pine State Park, FWP would like to purchase an additional 9 acres to expand the archery range.

FWP is seeking public input on the projects separately, and the deadline to comment is Dec. 10. Project details, including how to comment, are available in draft environmental assessments published online here.

A virtual public information meeting will be hosted online for both projects on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., and login information will be available here.