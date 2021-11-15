Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Comment sought on Montana archery range propsals

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Wells/MTN News
Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell
Lone Pine State Park
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 17:09:48-05

KALISPELL — The sport of archery has grown in popularity during the pandemic and now Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is proposing one new archery range and expanding another.

FWP is seeking public input on both projects separately.

The plan is to develop a new archery range at the Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park near Polson and expand the current range at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell.

Both would use grant funding from the federal aid included in the Wildlife Restoration Act, which is aimed at increasing public shooting sport opportunities.

The Big Arm facility would be on the west side of US Highway 93, across from the park's main entrance while at Lone Pine State Park, FWP would like to purchase an additional 9 acres to expand the archery range.

FWP is seeking public input on the projects separately, and the deadline to comment is Dec. 10. Project details, including how to comment, are available in draft environmental assessments published online here.

A virtual public information meeting will be hosted online for both projects on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m., and login information will be available here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader