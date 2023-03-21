Watch Now
Community meeting held following fatal St. Regis shooting (video)

A person who shot and wounded a hostage was fatally shot by law enforcement at the St. Regis Travel Center on March 18, 2023.
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 11:47:28-04

ST. REGIS - A community meeting was held on Monday evening at St. Regis School for people who were affected by Saturday's fatal shooting.

Mineral County Undersheriff Wayne Cashman previously told MTN News the situation started Saturday when four people, who were involved in an armed robbery in Osborn, Idaho, crossed state lines.

The group split, with two ending up near the St. Regis Travel Center. After one of the suspects, a woman was detained at a hotel, police met the other suspect, a man, at the travel center.

He was trying to get car keys from visitors, according to Cashman. After they refused to hand over their keys, he went inside the travel center, grabbed a hostage, and dragged him outside.

The suspect shot the hostage in the back. Law enforcement arriving at the scene returned fire, killing the suspect, Cashman told MTN News.

Undersheriff Cashman said the hostage who was shot is in critical, but stable condition.

The other two suspects in the Osborn, Idaho robberies were apprehended in Haugan. They were not involved in the St. Regis incident. Authorities have not said why the group separated.

    The names of those involved in Saturday's incident have not yet been released.
    The Mineral County Sheriff's Office provided the below video from the Monday evening meeting.

