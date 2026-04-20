Community meetings scheduled for Lolo National Forest revision plan

MISSOULA — Since 2022, the Lolo National Forest has been working on an update to its forest management plan.

Several community meetings are scheduled to provide an update on the revision.

At the meetings, Forest Supervisor Ben Johnson will detail completed work and ongoing efforts.

An outline of the process for developing a draft plan and draft environmental impact statement will also be shared.

The meetings will take place in Thompson Falls, Seeley Lake, Superior, Missoula and online.

Thompson Falls: April 21, 2026, 5:30-7 p.m., at Thompson Falls High School.

Seeley Lake: April 22, 2026, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation building.

Superior: April 23, 2026, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Superior Ranger Station.

Missoula: April 27, 2026, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Alice Lund Instructional Auditorium in the University of Montana’s Education Building.

Online: April 28, 2026, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Click here for the link.