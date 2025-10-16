Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes finalize primary election results

PABLO — After a long day of tallying in Oct. 15, the results are in for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' primary election.

Every two years, five of the 10 districts on CSKT's Tribal Council are up for election and 18 people ran in this year's primary.

Moving forward are Jim Malatare and Greg Dumontier from Arlee, Len Twoteeth and Louis Junior Caye from Elmo, Carole Depoe Lankford and Ronald Couture of Ronan, and then Jami Pluff and Jennifer Finley of Polson.

Tom McDonald came in first for the at-large seat while a recount is needed to decide the runner up. That will take place this Friday, Oct. 17.

The top two from each district advance to the general election on Dec. 13.