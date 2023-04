Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes officials are warning recreationists about recent landslides in the areas of McDonald Lake and Mission Reservoir.

They're asking anyone who's planning to head outdoors to be aware of the potential risk right now.

Landslides can occur quickly and unexpectedly, especially in areas with steep slopes, burned areas, loose soil, or heavy rainfall.

Officials recommend you always check the weather forecast and trail conditions before heading out.