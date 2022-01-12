Crash closes I-90 eastbound near Alberton

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports that Interstate 90 is closed west of Alberton due to an accident.

MDT reports there is a jackknifed semi that is blocking the road.

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the crash is in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 74.

Traffic is delayed in the area.

A MEANS Alert has been issued at the request of the Frenchtown Rural Fire District to avoid I-90 eastbound between mile markers 71 and 74 due to multiple accidents.

The latest information on road conditions can be found here.

