POLSON — Crews battled an early Thursday morning fire in the Mission Valley.

According to a social media post, the City of Polson Fire Department was dispatched to a building fire on Skyview Lane shortly before 1 a.m.

City of Polson Fire Department

While responding, units were advised that a large camping trailer was on fire and the flames were also threatening a nearby home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the trailer and prevent it from reaching the home. No injuries were reported.