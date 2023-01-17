Crews battle house fire in Bigfork area

BIGFORK – Crews battled a Monday evening house fire in the Bigfork area.

Bigfork Fire Chief Jeremy Patton says crews were called to a home on Montana Highway 35 at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy driving by initially noticed fire coming from the chimney and the eaves of the home.

Patton says the people inside the home were unaware of the fire and the deputy helped them evacuate safely. Several pets were also taken from inside the home.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof and began to battle the blaze from outside and inside the home.

Mutual aid was then called in from the Ferndale and Finley Point fire departments.

Patton says while there was extensive damage to parts of the home, “some areas were relatively untouched” and the home was not a total loss.

Bigfork Fire units remained working on the scene until approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.