Crews battle structure fire in Polson

POLSON - Crews battled a fire that spread to a home in Polson on Sunday evening.

The City of Polson Fire Department was dispatched to report of a barbecue on fire on Hillside Court at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The Polson Police Department arrived on the scene and told dispatchers that the fire had spread to the home.

They began evacuating residents from the house as well as nearby homes, a social media post states.

MTN News

Automatic aid from the Polson Rural Fire District was dispatched with additional help requested from the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department and Ronan Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

