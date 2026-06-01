Crews fill 500 sandbags after Skyline Canal breach

POLSON — Polson-area emergency crews responded to flooding concerns along Skyline Canal on Sunday, filling and placing more than 500 sandbags to protect nearby properties and farmland.

In a social media post, the Polson Rural Fire District worked alongside the City of Polson Fire Department, Lake County Search and Rescue and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Emergency Services after the canal breached a roadway and began flooding crop fields near the Skyline and Caffrey area.

A residence near the Minesinger area also received sandbag protection.

Heavy equipment was used to repair the damaged roadway and divert water flow to reduce further impact.

Officials reported that water levels in the canal have since dropped and the emergency repair is holding, though monitoring continues.

Crews also confirmed that a reserve supply of filled sandbags remains available for homes at risk of flooding.

Neighbors in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the fire district through its Facebook page or call 406-883-4244.

Officials thanked all responding agencies for their coordination, as well as Glacier Lake Sand and Gravel for providing sand used in sandbagging efforts.