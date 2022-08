POLSON – Crews managed to knock down a fire that broke out at the Lake County Landfill on Tuesday evening.

Jane Clapp with the Polson Rural Fire District says a firefighter spotted smoke coming from the site on Kerr Dam Road shortly before 8 p.m.

Crews cut a lock to gain access to the scene of the fire and knocked down the flames.

Heavy equipment then arrived on the scene to move material so that firefighters could get to the source of the fire.