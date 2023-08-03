CSKT Bison Range limiting main road hours due to fire conditions

MOIESE - The CSKT Bison Range is closing its main road every afternoon until further notice because of fire conditions.

Red Sleep Drive, the main highway through the range, will close at 1 p.m. daily and visitors looking to do the full drive must be on the road by that time.

This comes after Red Sleep Drive was evacuated Thursday for a fire that is now contained.

But with hot temperatures and very dry conditions, the range doesn't want to take any chances with a new fire started by visitors.

So, before you head out on your trip to the CSKT Bison Range, check for road updates.