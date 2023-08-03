Watch Now
CSKT Bison Range limiting main road hours due to fire conditions

The CSKT Bison Range is closing its main road every afternoon until further notice because of fire conditions.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Aug 03, 2023
MOIESE - The CSKT Bison Range is closing its main road every afternoon until further notice because of fire conditions.

Red Sleep Drive, the main highway through the range, will close at 1 p.m. daily and visitors looking to do the full drive must be on the road by that time.

This comes after Red Sleep Drive was evacuated Thursday for a fire that is now contained.

But with hot temperatures and very dry conditions, the range doesn't want to take any chances with a new fire started by visitors.

So, before you head out on your trip to the CSKT Bison Range, check for road updates.

