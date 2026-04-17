MOIESE — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes welcomed the first bison calf of the season at the CSKT Bison Range in Moiese this week.

The birth marks an annual milestone for the tribe’s herd and another step in its ongoing effort to bring bison back to the range.

Congress restored the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ ownership of the Bison Range in 2020.

Since then, tribal managers have overseen a herd of about 350 bison across roughly 19,000 acres.

Biologists expect dozens more calves this year.

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CSKT Bison Range welcomes first bison calf of the season

Field biologist Charlie Lytle has worked with the herd for five years. His role includes monitoring the health of bison and other wildlife on the range.

Lytle said this time of year is special.

"Each time a new calf is born, it is contributing to the herd and its future," Lytle said. "It kinda works where all age classes are important. The young ones are the future, but the old ones are there to teach them how to use the range. It symbolizes what these animals mean to the people and it's really cool to be a part of that."

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