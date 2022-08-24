CSKT honoring Anita Matt, Dixon District Tribal Council Member

PABLO - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) will fly flags at half-staff in honor of Anita Matt, Dixon District Tribal Council Member, who passed away on August 22, 2022.

Council Member Matt served in her position as the Dixon District representative since 2016. Prior to being elected to office, Matt worked in the Lands Department for the Tribes.

She is being remembered as a dedicated public servant who put family and community first, which was evidenced by her unwavering commitment to improve the Dixon community.

"Anita was a stalwart for the agricultural community, tribal water rights, and natural resources. Her steadfast and patient temperament, work ethic, kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity for family and community will truly be missed," a statement reads.

CSKT offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday in honor of Matt.

Her family invites the public to Anita’s services including her arrival at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius at 10 a.m .on Friday, with services beginning at the Longhouse at 1 p.m., and a meal immediately following.

"Anita’s colleagues and fellow Council Members, send condolences to her family," the statement concludes.