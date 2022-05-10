Watch
CSKT proposes building new casino in Polson

S&K Gaming
CSKT is proposing to build a new casino just north of the Polson airport.
Posted at 10:50 AM, May 10, 2022
POLSON - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are making progress on plans for a new casino along the west side of Polson just north of the airport.

The Polson City Commission unanimously approved a resolution of intent to annex 79 acres of tribal land on May 2.

The proposed project now goes to public comment with a final vote expected in June.

If approved, S&K Gaming Chief Executive Officer Bryon Miller tells MTN News that construction of the new casino could start as early as late fall.

S&K Gaming manages tribal-owned and operated businesses that include Gray Wolf Peak Casino, KwaTaqNuk Resort and Casino, S&K Polson Bay Marina, and Big Arm Marina.

