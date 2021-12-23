Watch
CSKT Tribal Council election results certified

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News
CSKT Sign
Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 12:23:27-05

PABLO — The results have been certified by Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) election officials for five seats on the Tribal Council.

The election was held Saturday and now all the ballots have been certified.

Incumbents Len Twoteeth (Elmo District) and Carole Lankford (Ronan District) retained their seats, with the new at-large position now represented by Tom McDonald.

The Arlee District will now be represented by Jim Malatare, while the Polson District will be represented by Jennifer Finley.

Voter turnout increased approximately 6% from the last general election, according to the Tribe.

The newly elected officials will be sworn into office at the next Tribal Member Quarterly meeting on Jan. 7.

The remaining five seats are up for election in 2023.

