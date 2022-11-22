Damaging Anaconda structure fire under investigation

ANACONDA - Firefighters put out a fire at a storage building in Anaconda Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. at a storage building on a commercial property 18 Landfill Road on the east end of town, according to the Anaconda Fire Department.

The fire destroyed a building used to store cars, car parts, tires, and other items.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the cause remains under investigation Monday afternoon.

Several area volunteer fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.