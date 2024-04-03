Deadline to comment on proposed Lolo National Forest management plan extended

MISSOULA — People have some additional time to submit comments about the Lolo National Forest's proposed changes to their master plan.

The original deadline had been set for April 1, 2024, but forest officials say that a scheduling error kept some people from filing their comments.

The error was discovered and corrected on Tuesday.



According to a press release, the comment period has now been extended to Sunday, April 7, to give people more time.

The Lolo National Forest Land Management Plan Revision is a large document that will determine how officials make decisions about the area for the next decade or longer.

The current land management plan dates back to 1986, and changes in population growth and climate science show the need for updated guidelines.

The Lolo National Forest describes the revision process in these steps:



Assessment of current economic, social, and ecological conditions on a national forest, prairie, or grassland.

Develop the plan using the assessment of existing conditions and gathering input from the public, other agencies and governmental entities, tribal governments, and organizations.

Monitor the conditions of the national forest, prairie, or grassland during plan implementation to see if the land management plan is achieving intended desired conditions and objectives or if changes are needed.