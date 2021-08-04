Debris slide hits area near Ovando

SEELEY LAKE — An intense Monday rain shower in the Monture area just north of Ovando has caused a trail closure.

Lolo National Forest officials report the combination of intense rain, very steep slopes, geology, and 2017 post-burn conditions resulted in debris flows within the tributaries of Spread, Falls, Bill, and Yellowjacket creeks.

The debris flows also impacted the Monture Campground, Monture Outfitter and Guide camp, and Monture Creek Trail (#27) at Spread and Bill creeks.

Lolo National Forest

No injuries have been reported as a result of the slides.

An emergency closure of the Monture Creek Trail #27 from the Falls Creek junction to Limestone Pass has been put in place due to public safety concerns.

The Limestone Pass Trail has already been closed due to the proximity of the Dry Cabin Fire in a recent closure.

Due to the weather event, Monture Creek is extremely muddy and is causing discoloration down into the Blackfoot River that’s expected to last for several days, according to a news release.

Lolo National Forest

US Forest Service personnel will be flying over the drainage to survey and assess the extent of the debris flow and its impacts and a closure order will be forthcoming.

Contact the Seeley Lake Ranger Station at (406) 677-2233 or follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook for the latest information.