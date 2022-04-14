Deer Lodge man arrested following Wednesday shooting

DEER LODGE - A Deer Lodge man was arrested Wednesday following a shooting.

Erik Christian Holland, 23, of Deer Lodge, faces a charge of attempted deliberate homicide assault with a weapon, and criminal endangerment in connection with the Wednesday morning (April 13, 2022) shooting and wounding of a Deer Lodge man.

Holland was arrested following a brief chase, after which he surrendered without incident.

Holland is accused of shooting Bradley John Masters, 38, just before 11 a.m. outside a home in the 900 block of Gilbert Avenue.

Masters remains hospitalized at this time with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

The incident triggered a brief lockdown of nearby Powell County High School as a precaution.

We will more information on this story as it becomes available.