DEQ continues Lincoln County windstorm and flood recovery

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is continuing its response efforts in Lincoln County following recent windstorm and flooding events, with a focus on evaluating whether known contaminants may have been moved or exposed.

As part of the ongoing recovery work, DEQ will host an open house in Libby on April 20 for potentially impacted property owners.

The event will run from noon to 7 p.m. in the Ponderosa Room at Libby City Hall, 952 E. Spruce St.

Members of the Libby Asbestos Superfund team and other DEQ staff will be available to provide updates on survey and cleanup activities taking place across the county.

Neighbors attending the open house will be able to ask questions, learn more about current assessment efforts, and sign up to have their properties evaluated for possible contamination related to the recent weather events.

DEQ officials say community participation is an important part of the recovery process and encourage anyone who believes their property may have been affected to seek evaluation.

Those unable to attend can contact DEQ at DEQLibbyAsbestos@mt.gov for information or assistance.

Officials also stress that if visible contamination is present, it should not be handled directly and should instead be reported to the Asbestos Resource Program at (406) 283-2442.

Additional updates on the recovery effort will be presented at the next Libby Asbestos Superfund Oversight Committee meeting scheduled for April 23.