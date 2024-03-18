DEQ issues draft Environmental Assessment for proposed Lake County landfill expansion

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recently published a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for a proposed expansion of the Lake County Landfill in Polson.

The proposal includes approximately 50 acres of property located south of the currently operating Lake County Landfill at 3500 Kerr Dam Road.

A private drive would be used to access the site from the main entrance off Kerr Dam Road to the north.

According to a news release, of the 50 acres, 19 acres are planned for active landfilling activities. The remaining acreage would not be used.

The existing landfill is expected to reach capacity in January of 2026.

The types of waste accepted at the landfill would be expanded under the proposed expansion, "alleviating the need for this waste to be transported to Missoula," according to DEQ.

The DEQ is now accepting public comment on the draft EA, after which the DEQ will review comments and make a final decision on the application.

Public comment closes April 14, 2024, and comments can be submitted electronically or by mail.

To view the draft EA or to submit a comment, visit https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/Lake-County-Landfill-Expansion-03-14-24.