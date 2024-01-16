Dixon school start delayed Tuesday due to water access issues

DIXON — Dixon school will be delayed two hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16th due to water access issues.

According to a social media post Monday evening, it said water is supplied to the school by tribal housing, and they are having access problems.

School officials said to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for students, they will plan to start school two hours late as they work to fix the problem.

Students should watch for the bus two hours later than their normal pickup time.

For parents who drop their students off or for students who walk to school, students should be at school at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.