Dixon School's Bison Stampede race raises funds to support students inside and outside class

DIXON — Many runners laced up and hit the pavement for the annual Bison Stampede fundraiser at Dixon School on Saturday.

The Bison Stampede is a 5K, 10K and fun run aimed at supporting Dixon students each academic year. Funds from the event support student incentives like perfect attendance rewards, field trips and improvements to school grounds — including a new playground.

While the school serves about 40 rural students, the fundraiser helps bridge the gap from rural to urban experiences.

Willow Liberty, a sixth grader at Dixon School, won this year's T-shirt design contest for the Bison Stampede. She said the school works hard to bring opportunities to students.

"I feel like it gives us more opportunities to know what we want to do. I just went camping and some guy worked for the forest and said that could be a job option. I thought that was pretty cool." Liberty said.

The next Bison Stampede is planned for next spring.

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