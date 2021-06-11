Watch
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Elderly woman killed in Mission Valley accident ID’d

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Saint Ignatius Fatal Accident WEB 611
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 15:53:27-04

POLSON — Authorities have released the name of an elderly woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in the Mission Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victim of 85-year-old Shirley Crawford Moody of Polson.

The accident happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday on US Highway 93 South near the intersection of Lemery Road south of Ronan.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports two people pulled over to switch drivers when the 86-year-old male driver failed to put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then started to go in a circle and hit the woman passenger. The man tried to hit the brake but hit the accelerator instead, according to a MHP report.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!