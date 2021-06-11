Elderly woman killed in Mission Valley accident ID’d

POLSON — Authorities have released the name of an elderly woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in the Mission Valley on Thursday afternoon.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has identified the victim of 85-year-old Shirley Crawford Moody of Polson.

The accident happened shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Thursday on US Highway 93 South near the intersection of Lemery Road south of Ronan.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports two people pulled over to switch drivers when the 86-year-old male driver failed to put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then started to go in a circle and hit the woman passenger. The man tried to hit the brake but hit the accelerator instead, according to a MHP report.

An investigation into the incident is continuing.

