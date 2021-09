A Montana man who was injured in a motorcycle accident earlier this month has passed away.

Todd M. King, 50, of Elmo was hurt in a Sept. 6 crash on State Highway 200 in Ponderay, Idaho.

Idaho State Police report King – who was not wearing a helmet -- lost control of his motorcycle, crossed the road, and hit an embankment.

King was taken to Bonner General Hospital before being flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he passed away on Sept. 13.