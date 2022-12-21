Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Emergency travel only advised in Lake County

Polson eyecam
MTN
The view from Saint Joseph Medical Center in Polson on Dec. 21, 2022.
Polson eyecam
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 10:50:19-05

POLSON – Officials are advising emergency travel in Lake County.

Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.

Road crews are working to clear the snow and people are being advised to stay home unless they have to travel for an emergency.

A social media post notes that some Lake County offices may not be open due to weather.

Lake County Search and Rescue reported on social media that crews were called out on Wednesday morning for rescues on Minesinger Road.

Some Lake County schools have called off Wednesday classes due to the winter weather.

After initially announcing a two-hour delay, Salish Kootenai College has closed for the day due to the weather and road conditions.

Additionally, CSKT Tribal offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Tribal Health pharmacies will remain open.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App