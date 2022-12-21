Emergency travel only advised in Lake County

POLSON – Officials are advising emergency travel in Lake County.

Blowing and drifting snow has caused dangerous travel conditions and several roads are blocked by snowdrifts.

Road crews are working to clear the snow and people are being advised to stay home unless they have to travel for an emergency.

A social media post notes that some Lake County offices may not be open due to weather.

Lake County Search and Rescue reported on social media that crews were called out on Wednesday morning for rescues on Minesinger Road.

Some Lake County schools have called off Wednesday classes due to the winter weather.

After initially announcing a two-hour delay, Salish Kootenai College has closed for the day due to the weather and road conditions.

Additionally, CSKT Tribal offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Tribal Health pharmacies will remain open.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.