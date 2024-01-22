MISSOULA — Officials are advising emergency travel only in Lake County due to freezing rain creating very slick road conditions.

Lake County, Montana posted the advisory to Facebook just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Around that time, the Montana Department of Transportation was reporting black ice in some areas along Highway 93 on the west side of Flathead Lake, especially near Elmo.

MDT was also reporting scattered ice and frost near St. Ignatius and snow, ice, and scattered slush along Highway 35 on the east side of Flathead Lake.

In a Facebook post, the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department also asked drivers to stay home stating the roads are bad.

Schools in Lake County are already announcing delays for Monday morning. Valley View Elementary and Upper West Shore - Dayton Elementary will have a two-hour delay to begin school. Lake County Superintendent of Schools, Carolyn O. Hall, stated the delay is so staff and families can drive in the daylight on sanded roads.

Sunday night's conditions come after several days of travel issues around Montana.

On Saturday night, dozens of vehicles crashed on Highway 200 between Lincoln and Ovando after freezing rain moved through the area. No injuries were reported, but the section between Lincoln and Helmville was closed for almost eight hours.

If you're planning to travel, you're encouraged to check MDT's road conditions.