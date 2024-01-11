Emergency travel only in parts of Lake County

POLSON — Severe winter weather on Thursday has prompted officials in Lake County to warn people to stay off the roads.

Emergency travel only is now in effect for the area north of Ronan.

Snow, high winds, and drifting are making travel difficult at this time.

People are asked not to travel unless they have to.

The Montana Department of Transportation was also reporting severe driving conditions along a section of Montana Highway 35 in the Polson area.

The latest information regarding road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation can be found here.

Earlier on Thursday, Flathead County officials asked drivers to stay off the roads due to wind and blowing snow.