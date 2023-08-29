EPA approves state request to designate Libby as meeting National Air Quality Standards 

HELENA – The city of Libby is once again meeting national air quality standards.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) had asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to designate the Libby area as meeting national air quality standards.

The state submitted monitoring data from 2014 to 2021 demonstrating that the air is meeting national standards. When an area is meeting standards, it is referred to as attainment.

The redesignation from nonattainment to attainment means the Libby area is in compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter with a diameter less than or equal to 2.5 micrometers (PM-2.5), according to a news release.

According to EPA, the fine particles in PM-2.5 can be inhaled deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems.

“This redesignation is a reflection of the work the Lincoln County Environmental Health Department has done to ensure clean air in Libby,” said DEQ Air Quality Program bureau chief Bo Wilkins. “Our air quality team worked closely with Lincoln County to gather monitoring data and develop the limited maintenance plan. We are excited to announce Libby is meeting air quality standards.”

Libby was designated as nonattainment by the EPA for the PM-2.5 standard in 1993. Since then, the area has implemented measures to attain the air quality standard. The measures include regulating solid fuel burning devices, implementing road dust requirements including sanding and sweeping, and enforcing outdoor burning regulations.