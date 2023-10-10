Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

EPA, Salish Kootenai College announce partnership

SKC
MTN News file
Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.
SKC
Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 14:34:59-04

PABLO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Salish Kootenai College (SKC) recently announced an agreement to provide career opportunities for Native American students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EPA and SKC was recently signed to promote education and recruitment in environment-related careers such as science and environmental justice.

 “EPA is invested in recruiting a talented, diverse workforce to fulfill our mission to protect human health and the environment, and we are excited to partner with Salish Kootenai College in this effort,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “EPA looks forward to supporting the College as they help their students build skills and expertise to address environmental concerns and prepare for careers in STEM fields.”

According to a news release, the plans for the agreement include broadening support for various career fields, federal hiring and resume workshops for students, career guidance from EPA professionals, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader