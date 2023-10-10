EPA, Salish Kootenai College announce partnership

PABLO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Salish Kootenai College (SKC) recently announced an agreement to provide career opportunities for Native American students.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between EPA and SKC was recently signed to promote education and recruitment in environment-related careers such as science and environmental justice.

“EPA is invested in recruiting a talented, diverse workforce to fulfill our mission to protect human health and the environment, and we are excited to partner with Salish Kootenai College in this effort,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “EPA looks forward to supporting the College as they help their students build skills and expertise to address environmental concerns and prepare for careers in STEM fields.”

According to a news release, the plans for the agreement include broadening support for various career fields, federal hiring and resume workshops for students, career guidance from EPA professionals, and more.