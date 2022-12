KALISPELL — The Evergreen Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a residential apartment complex today (12/11/2022) off of Spruce Drive.

At around 2:50PM this afternoon fire crews were dispatched to the structure fire on Spruce Drive. Upon arrival the crew of four entered into into the second story apartment where they encountered heavy smoke and found an active fire in the kitchen. The fire was quickly put out and contained to a single apartment.

No injuries were reported.