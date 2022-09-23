Watch Now
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears

Posted at 9:55 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23

MISSOULA - The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down some important tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.

Our Wildlife Correspondent Tanner Saul breaks down what you need to know.

Watch the video below to learn more.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has additional information on how to "be bear aware" on its website.

You can learn more about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears by clicking here (pdf).

