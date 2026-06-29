Fatal head-on crash shuts down Highway 93 for hours

BIG ARM — A fatal head-on collision between an SUV and a fuel hauler semi truck shut down Highway 93 near Walking Horse Lane in Big Arm for approximately four hours Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from Polson Rural Fire District.

PRFD responded to the crash at 6 a.m., finding two vehicles that had collided head-on. The semi truck, that was hauling an empty fuel trailer with a pup trailer, sustained significant damage but the driver was able to exit the vehicle on their own.

Upon arrival, emergency crews immediately began working to extricate the SUV driver — who was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi truck driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

PRFD said the crash required a lengthy investigation and cleanup process, keeping the highway closed until approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and we will continue to keep you updated once we learn more.