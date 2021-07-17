Firefighters holding community meeting on West Lolo Complex fire

(National Forest Service news release)

A Community Meeting will be held Sunday, July 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ninemile Ranger District, located at 20325 Remount Road in Huson, Montana. The meeting will be recorded and available for viewing after its conclusion on the West Lolo Complex Facebook page and the West Lolo Complex YouTube Channel.

Firefighters have made great progress containing several fires initially assigned to the West Lolo Complex. To date, seven fires have been contained and command of those fires was returned to the local ranger districts for patrol by local personnel. Those fires include: Sunset, Cataract, Deep Creek, Upper Graves Creek, Quinn, Sheep Creek and Thompson. Resources from these contained fires are re-assigned to fires that have been prioritized by their threats to values at risk. Currently, firefighters are focusing their efforts on completing containment lines on Deep Lookout Mountain Fire and securing the fire’s perimeter. As portions of line are contained on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire resources are re-assigned to the Thorne Creek Fire, especially those involved in scouting, working with heavy equipment, and long-term planning.

Superior Ranger District:

Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 365 acres, located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout

Yesterday, Deep Lookout Mountain Fire grew minimally due to solid suppression efforts by firefighters. Resources completed containment line around the spot fire north of the South Fork of the Deep Creek. Smoke and light winds over the area yesterday moderated fire behavior, allowing fire crews to gain containment of the southern portion of the fire. Today, aircraft will support line construction as firefighters focus suppression efforts on establishing hand line around the north portion of the fire. Fire crews will hold and secure containment lines around the spot fires.

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District :

Siegel Fire: 20 acres, located 3-4 miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs The Siegel Fire is holding at 20 acres. Fire crews will continue to mop-up and patrol established control lines. It will be handed back to the district and remain in patrol status tomorrow. This will be the last report for the Siegel Fire unless significant activity occurs.

Thorne Creek Fire: 1,529 acres, located North East of Thompson Falls

Today, heavy equipment will continue with line prep along Bark Table Road to Priscila Peak and Thompson River Road, and from Bark Table Road to Hwy 200. Fire Managers are closely coordinating with private landowners and cooperators for line construction placement and access points. The Thorne Creek Fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy. Its location in the Cube Iron/Silcox area poses an extreme risk to firefighter safety. Fire managers conduct daily aerial and ground reconnaissance to locate key access points assess indirect strategies that can be taken in the steep, rugged terrain.